Lyft scooters have launched in Nashville, the third motorized scooter option in the city.

Lyft announced on Thursday that it is officially live in the city, the first scooter launch for the company in the south.

Bird and Lime have already launched scooter operations in Nashville.

The company said it works closely and collaboratively with cities before launching mobility solutions.

Lyft is partnering with Walk Bike Nashville, an organization working to build a more walkable, bikeable and livable Nashville, as part of the company’s commitment to safer streets and support their push for protected bike lanes in downtown and throughout Nashville.

“This summer, we mapped out our vision for how Lyft Bikes & Scooters will reduce the number of vehicle miles traveled, increase public transportation trips and provide equitable transportation solutions,” Lyft said in a news release.

Lyft has also partnered with The Equity Group, who will be working with the 200 Man Stand, an organization that works to empower residents of public housing, and the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship, a group of faith leaders who advance social justice issues, all of which will help local low-income residents sign for a $5 per month community pass.

“Providing more mobility options to communities that have historically been underserved is a key tenet for our bikes and scooters platform and we’re thrilled to partner with these organizations,” the company said in a news release.

