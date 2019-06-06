NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Scooters are banned from CMA Fest and could soon be banned from Nashville altogether, but one company is taking steps to encourage rider safety as they go to and from the festival this weekend.

Lyft set up a safety demo course in parking lots around Nashville Thursday, to give riders a chance to test scooters first.

"It's a space to ride around on the scooter away from traffic or any other obstacles," Marketing Manager Max Loosen said.

Mayor proposes plans for scooter companies, parking meters Nashville Mayor David Briley reiterated his threat to ban the seven scooter companies from Nashville if they do not update the ordinances running their operation.

The company is called Scoot 'n' Rides and it is giving out hundreds of helmets as well.

"I've actually gotten comfortable carrying them around, because you never know when you're going to ride, and it really goes a long way," Loosen said.

Three weeks ago, a 26-year-old man died in a scooter crash after he was hit by a car. As a result, the mayor has since given the companies an ultimatum: make the scooters safe, or they'll be gone from Nashville.

"We're looking forward to this opportunity to work with the city on this," Loosen said, adding that Lyft is excited about the city's implementation of scooter corrals. He called it a step in the right direction for infrastructure.

Here are maps to Lyft's Scoot 'n' Ride tents and their designated rideshare pickup and drop-off locations: