NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting where a Lyft driver says she was shot by one of her passengers overnight in Nashville.
Officials tell us they found the victim shot in the arm and the foot near Knowles Street and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard around 11 p.m. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed that the person she was giving a ride to pulled a gun out and attempted to rob her. The victim then tried to get her pepper-spray when the suspect shot her.
The suspect fled the area on foot. The investigation is still ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
