NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Lyft passenger was left on the side of Briley Parkway and is now going viral after sharing his shocking story. “The app asked me if I wanted to upgrade my ride experience for an extra couple of bucks. I was like, yes of course I want to upgrade my ride experience,” Aaron Swetland said.
It wasn’t the upgrade he was expecting. Swetland was coming home from a business trip and decided to request a Lyft from BNA. “I tried to raise the windows. The pressure from the four windows was a little intense on my ears. I tried to raise them and the windows were locked out,” Swetland said.
He says the driver refused to roll up the windows because of COVID protocols.
In a video Swetland shared, the driver is seen yelling after he asked her to follow the speed limit. She then pulls over and lets him out on Briley Parkway. “Very strange. It happened really quickly. A lot of people are asking why didn’t you turn on your camera sooner. It wasn’t really weird sooner,” said Swetland.
In response to the incident a Lyft spokesperson shared the following statement with New4:
"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident shown in the video is concerning. We have reached out to the rider to offer our support and have suspended the driver's account pending a complete investigation." - Lyft Spokesperson
