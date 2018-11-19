NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lyft and beer company Heineken are teaming up to offer 1,500 free Lyft rides to Nashville residents on Thanksgiving weekend.
According to Lyft, the promo code HEINEKEN2018 will give new and existing Lyft riders a free ride up to $10 between Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 24.
The offer will only be available to the first 1,500 Lyft riders who use it.
