NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you've noticed homes popping up all over lately, you aren't alone. They're sprouting up all over Middle Tennessee. But behind the saws and hammers- builders, developers, real estate agents, and future homeowners are feeling a financial pinch.
"A lot of people are backing down from the pre-sale model just because we don’t know our prices a month..or two months down the road from right now,” Shawn Berner tells us.
The reason why it’s getting hard to build homes from scratch? Lumber. The National Association of Homebuilders found the price for lumber has skyrocketed about more than 180 percent in the last year. Experts tell us that everything has gone up too, from the lumber, to materials like windows and brick. This all impacts you the consumer. If material costs increase, you better believe your dream home will too.
“You know we have homes that usually start in the $250’s. But--probably ten years ago, we had starter homes at $150,000..or $130,000. $140,000. And it’s just over the last 10 years--with the prices of lumber, and prices of lots...and everything...it’s just really escalated,” Jeff Burkhart tells us.
“Couple that on to the number of people moving into Tennessee -especially a place like Montgomery County--and you know your land values and lot costs and those things go on the rise too,” Berner said.
The demand for homes is far greater than the supply. Its why builders are taking their concerns all the way to the most important house in our nation.
“... they have recently, the first of this month--reached out to the White House, President Biden and trying to figure out a resolution on the price increase on all of the materials on homes,” Randy Whetsell says.
We reached out to the White House, and we're still waiting to hear back.
