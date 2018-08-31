NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Luke Bryan will be playing a free concert on Lower Broadway later this month.
Bryan is promoting the grand opening of his new restaurant and bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink.
The concert will be held on the street in front of his restaurant at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10.
The restaurant, which has a rooftop bar, is on Broadway on the corner of 3rd Avenue South.
Below is a description of the restaurant concept from Bryan's website:
Luke drew his inspiration for 32 Bridge from his childhood in Georgia. 32 Bridge is a bridge that crosses over the Flint River and marks the line between Worth and Lee counties. Luke grew up in the area, learning to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors with his family. The area has also inspired much of his music and new restaurant, LUKE'S 32 BRIDGE Food + Drink, offering heritage recipes made modern with the comfort of casual home cooking. Enjoy some of Luke's favorites including gourmet burgers and fresh blue fin tuna sushi. Luke's place wouldn't be complete without live music every day available on multiple floors including the rooftop patio featuring the best view downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.