ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Someone in Antioch is $50,000 richer after winning the Powerball on Wednesday night!
The lucky Powerball player matched four of the five white numbers that were drawn, plus the Powerball.
The winner bought the ticket at the Daily's convenience store at 5272 Cane Ridge Rd.
Lottery officials said the winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.
Since 2004, the Tennessee Education Lottery has raised more than $4.7 billion to fund education programs, including after-school programs and college scholarships.
