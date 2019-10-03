NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A lucky player is now almost $1.5 million richer after winning the Tennessee Lottery's Tennessee Cash jackpot on Wednesday night.
The player from Franklin matched all six numbers drawn. No additional information is yet available from the lottery commission until the person claims the prize.
The Tennessee Lottery says this is the 283rd winning ticket sold worth $1 million or more since the lottery began in 2004.
