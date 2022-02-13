NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a spokesman confirmed to News4 on Sunday.
“Out of the abundance of caution, Lt. Governor McNally was tested for COVID last Tuesday. He received a positive result and experienced mild symptoms,” spokesperson Adam Kleinheider said in an email. “He was absent from last Thursday’s floor session. He is expected back this week.”
