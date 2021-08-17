NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lieutenant governor calls the governor's signing executive order "compromise" and was "extremely appalled and alarmed" by the response of the Metro Schools.

On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order 84 that will allow parents to opt out of local school mask mandates. Following the announcement, Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle released a statement stated that students would continue wearing masks at their buildings.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) released a statement about Metro Nashville Schools "expressed hesitancy" in complying with the governor's executive order.

Pull Quote "I am extremely appalled and alarmed at the response to Governor Lee's executive order from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County Schools. This order was a compromise that still allows school boards to ensure the health and safety of their students while recognizing the rights of parents to decide what is best for their children. The Governor and the General Assembly cannot and will not allow lawful orders to be defied. If these systems persist in resisting the order, we will have no choice but to exercise other remedial options."

The Nashville District Attorney has told a Metro Board of Education member that he will not prosecute officials or teachers for the mask mandate.