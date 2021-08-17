Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lieutenant governor calls the governor's signing executive order "compromise" and was "extremely appalled and alarmed" by the response of the Metro Schools.

On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order 84 that will allow parents to opt out of local school mask mandates. Following the announcement, Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle released a statement stated that students would continue wearing masks at their buildings.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) released a statement about Metro Nashville Schools "expressed hesitancy" in complying with the governor's executive order.

The Nashville District Attorney has told a Metro Board of Education member that he will not prosecute officials or teachers for the mask mandate.

 

