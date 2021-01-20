NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville neighborhoods just got one step closer to seeing lower speed limits.
Metro Council voted unanimously during their meeting Tuesday night to move forward with an ordinance to change the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph in some Nashville neighborhoods.
Councilmembers said the ordinance would significantly reduce the risk of a pedestrian or biker being seriously injured or killed.
Mayor John Cooper tweeted his support for the ordinance after it advanced in Metro Council.
Thank you Metro Council Members for moving the speed reduction bill forward. By reducing the neighborhood speed limit to 25 mph, we make our streets safer, calmer and more comfortable for all —pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, and transit users.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 20, 2021
"By reducing the neighborhood speed limit to 25 mph, we make our streets safer, calmer and more comfortable for all — pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and transit users," Cooper wrote.
Pedestrian advocacy group Walk Bike Nashville tweeted their thanks to the bill's supporters after it passed.
Speed limit bill (BL2021-594) just passed unanimously on second reading!! @Jim4ViceMayor even saying it passed with 38 ayes and one hallelujah. It'll hopefully go for third and final reading on February 2nd! Thanks to all who have supported the bill thus far!— Walk Bike Nashville (@walkbikenash) January 20, 2021
To see a full interactive map of the streets affected by the ordinance click here.
