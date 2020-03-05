NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several Lowe’s locations around Middle Tennessee will be offering buckets full of supplies and meals on Thursday for those in need.
The supplies will be available from 10 a.m.-noon at these Lowe’s locations:
- Nashville: 7034 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
- Nashville: 3460 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
- Cookeville: 510 Neal St., Cookeville, TN, 38501
- Mount Juliet: 300 Pleasant Grove Rd., Suite 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
- Hermitage: 5025 Old Hickory Blvd., Hermitage, TN 37076
The Lowe’s in Lebanon had its sign ripped from the building. Two other Lowe’s in Tennessee also suffered damage, but all three remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.