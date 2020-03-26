NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Lowe's Home Improvement stores asked us to pass along some helpful info on their hiring happening right now.
The retailer has locations all across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky, and they need people at every store.
Since home repair supply has been deemed an essential service, they will stay open. To get started, visit their jobs website at jobs.lowes.com.
