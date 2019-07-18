NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Unemployment in Tennessee is still near a historic low, despite a small increase to 3.4 percent in June, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Year-to-year, unemployment is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the rate in June 2018.
Employers in Tennessee are continuing to add thousands of new workers. The total nonfarm employment increased by 9,600 jobs between May and June 2019. The sectors experiencing the largest increases are the durable goods manufacturing, administrative, support and waste services, and health care and social assistance.
Between June 2018 and June 2019, the state saw nonfarm employment increase by 52,100 jobs in every corner of Tennessee. Employers in the leisure/hospitality, trade/transportation/utilities and manufacturing sectors created the highest number of new jobs over the last year.
“Creating new jobs for Tennesseans is a top priority,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord in a statement. "Companies continue to show they have confidence in our state’s economy and in Tennessee’s workforce by adding nearly 10,000 jobs in June and that’s impressive.”
Across the country, seasonally adjusted employment also increased in June with the national rate growing by 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.7 percent.
