Due to a low supply of vaccinations, Sumner County had to cancel their previously scheduled vaccine distributions Monday.
More than 11 scheduled time slots had to return Tuesday for their long-awaited shot.
Tuesday on the Volunteer State Community College campus, there was a steady flow of cars in and out to get COVID-19 vaccines.
"You go around the campus, and there was no wait," nursing student Marissa DeCoopman said. "I didn't really have to touch anything either."
This afternoon, residents 75 and older, who couldn't get their vaccine Monday due to a low supply, showed up for the vaccination.
"Then we had to park and wait 15 minutes," Ronald Amos said, who drove his wife Nancy to get her vaccination. "(We have to) sign up for our next one with our card. We are really fortunate we got the shot."
Others, such as DeCoopman, received her vaccination before she volunteers to help with the vaccination distribution.
"I am extremely grateful for this opportunity," DeCoopman said. "My dad actually just spent 10 days in the hospital, and they weren't sure that he was going to make it. Just seeing how bad it can be and impact somebody's life just really opened up my eyes even more."
And for Candi Bullock, a local nurse in group 1A, she says the shot will help her on the frontlines.
"I think it will help the people we serve too to know that we are vaccinated," Bullock said.
Sumner County says they will offer vaccines on Thursday and Volunteer State Community College. To avoid a situation like Monday, they're asking those coming on campus to call beforehand and make sure there is a steady supply.
