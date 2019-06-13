NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One of Nashville's most iconic restaurants is now mobile.
The Loveless Cafe can now come to you! News4 got an up-close and personal look to its new food truck. Those biscuits everybody loves, along with the rest of the menu, are on the road and may be coming to a neighborhood near you.
"We wanted to find a way to bridge the gap with the city without taking away the charm of the restaurant," Lindsey Chance of the Loveless Cafe said. "We want to run it with the similar southern hospitality."
Those wishing to keep all the biscuits for themselves can do that as well. The truck is also rentable so you can pay to bring it out and cater events.
