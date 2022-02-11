FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Some major stars are taking the stage this Valentine's Day at Studio Tenn in Franklin in the fan favorite "Love Letters."
A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the two-person play chronicles a relationship over 50 years, all told through notes and letters.
"It's a beautiful show," said Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn's artist director who performs in the show with Nashville resident and former Today Show host Kathie Lee Gifford.
"It's very funny," he continued. "And you'll shed a few tears. It's a wonderful thing: to see go Kathie Lee, go to a play, go see a musical."
"It feeds the soul," added Gifford. "Have an adventure. We've been locked up and away for so long. Local theater is on life support. This little theater needs everybody to support it. Come out and support your community."
"We're not going to be happy if those seats are empty," Gifford joked. "Don't me go and make me find you! You'll see a different side of Kathie Lee."
Struthers and Conrad John Schuck star in the first set of shows.
Gifford and Cassidy take the stage February 21st and 22nd.
All shows start at 7pm at the Jamison Theater in the Factory in Franklin.
For tickets, click here.
