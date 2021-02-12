Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Flowers, chocolates, and love, oh my!

Love is in the air with Valentine's Day just around the corner meaning thousands of people will be buying sweets and treats for their special someone. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking in with a local flower shop in Madison that is preparing for the big day. 

Nearly $2 billion is reportedly spent nationwide on flowers for Valentine's Day. 

Flower Express says that since the holiday is on a Sunday this year, they will be extra busy today and tomorrow. 

To learn more or buy your own bouquet, click here.

