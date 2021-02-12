NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Flowers, chocolates, and love, oh my!

Love is in the air with Valentine's Day just around the corner meaning thousands of people will be buying sweets and treats for their special someone.

Live in Madison at Flower Express as they get ready for a busy valentines weekend. Over 2 billion will spent on roses for Valentine’s Day which is great for locally owned florists. pic.twitter.com/vLrJdFNSjP — BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) February 12, 2021

News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking in with a local flower shop in Madison that is preparing for the big day.

Nearly $2 billion is reportedly spent nationwide on flowers for Valentine's Day.

Flower Express says that since the holiday is on a Sunday this year, they will be extra busy today and tomorrow.

