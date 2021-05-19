NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Baton Rouge, Louisiana Army veteran was arrested and charged for calling in a false bomb threat to Vanderbilt University Hospital on April 25, 2021.
Phongsavanh Panyanouvong, 43, called into the 9th floor of Vandy just before midnight saying he had placed a bomb on the 9th floor of the hospital and he plans to kill 8 people.
Panyanouvong stated that he wished to "kill black people" and that former President Donald Trump was "right."
Several rooms on the 9th floor of the hospital were evacuated and bomb dogs were sent to the hospital to sweep the floor. No devices were found during the sweep.
A reverse phone look up found that Panyanouvong resided in Louisiana at 2625 Hollywood Street.
When officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at his home, he barricaded himself inside and opened a propane tank.
Officers were able to make their way into the home and take Panyanouvong into custody.
