Didn’t win the lottery? Maybe this will make you feel better. The money you spend on tickets sends hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans to college very year.
According to an audit by the Tennessee Comptroller, the Tennessee Lottery generated $406.6 million dollars toward State scholarships during the the 2017/2018 fiscal year. That’s $33.8 million more than the previous year.
"That's a huge benefit to the student," Chief Policy and Strategy Officer for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission Emily House said, “That's a huge piece of the conversation in Tennessee when we talk about affordability, when we talk about making college more accessible, college more affordable.”
Most of the funds go to the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship, TN Promise, and TN Reconnect.
“It's not a matter of we couldn't fund all these students and now we can, House explained. “It's looking forward, thinking we can fund even more students through Tennessee Promise as well as through the Hope Scholarship.”
Unclaimed lottery winnings go toward Tennessee Education as well.
According to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Education, the lottery funds academic after school programs. Tennessee Education Lottery recognized $15.1 million for after-school programs for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.
