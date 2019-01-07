NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police arrested a man Monday morning in connection with a Mapco burglary in Nashville.
Police say they arrived at the gas station on Lebanon Road and Spence Lane around 1:30 a.m.
The burglary alarm was going off and the door was broken, authorities say.
Police say a trail of hundreds of lottery tickets were outside the Mapco, leading to a building across the street.
Authorities say the trail continued to the railroad tracks, then to a bridge.
Police found a man under the bridge holding lottery tickets and arrested him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.