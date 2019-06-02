NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville business sold a Tennessee Cash ticket that earned someone almost $700,000.
The Tennessee Lottery announced a player who bought a Tennessee Cash ticket at Little Barn Market, 3039 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, won the game’s jackpot of $682,501 on Friday night.
The ticket matched all five numbers drawn plus the cash ball.
