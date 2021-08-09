MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Three teens lost in the woods of Barfield Park after dark were located using a new app with precise location.
Murfreesboro Police responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. after the teens called 911 saying they were lost and unable to return to their vehicle.
While on the way to the scene, fire crews learned that one of the girls lost had the What3Words app on her phone.
Using the same app, crew members with Rescue 4 and Ladder 2 entered the trails near the Wilderness Station and located the girls where the phone app had them pinpointed around 9:26 p.m.
The drone brought to the scene did not need to be launched for the search.
“They were approximately three-quarters of a mile from the location they entered the trails hours before,” said MFRD Battalion Chief Jamie Bigelow. “Both girls were brought out by all-terrain vehicles. They thanked firefighters for helping to locate them.”
None of the teens were injured during this.
“The use of the groundbreaking location technology what3words is being implemented in the Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center soon,” Russell said. “This is a valuable tool to aid 9-1-1 operators and first responders in locating anyone who finds themselves lost, injured, or in need of help in an unfamiliar location.”
