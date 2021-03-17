NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The St. Patrick’s Day party started early today at the Lost Paddy Pub on the east side of Nashville. “This turnout is great, it just shows we need a St. Paddy’s Day Parade in Nashville," Bob Ahnrudd told us.
Maloney’s, Kennedys, Eileen’s, and Colleens ordered corned beef sandwiches on Rye and waited for their Guinness beer to settle with Irish pride and a desire for more on display.
Bob Ahnrudd is Norwegian, But Danny boy is Irish today, playing that song.
“If you play it right you'll be happy at the beginning, but sad at the end. My father used to play it, I played it for him at his funeral, and also at my brothers funeral," Bob said.
The melancholy is likely to show later tonight as the beer flows. Today just joy, in particular places across town.
Feeling the luck of the Irish, even if you’re not.
