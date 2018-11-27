NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The music you are hearing has never been heard before and never performed. In a way, it's a miracle that it is even being performed now.
It never happened because Florence Price, an African American woman, wrote these works nearly 75 years ago at the end of her life -- a time when skin color and gender mattered more than talent.
However, in her time, Price received unprecedented success. Her earlier compositions were the first of their kind performed by a major symphony orchestra.
"It was remarkable that she was attempting to accomplish these goals within a culture that was very hostile towards women like her," explains Doug Shadle, professor of musicology at Vanderbilt's Blair School of Music and foremost expert on Price.
Her music -- complicated, rich, with a hint of negro spirituals -- was lost after her daughter's death in 1975. Manuscripts and notes missing.
Twenty years later, her works were re-discovered by a couple renovating an abandoned home. Now, Vanderbilt students are giving them new life.
The warmth and the blending of the different sounds at the same time to create a sense of lusciousness within the work.
It's "Amazing Grace" -- what once was lost, now found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.