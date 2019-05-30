SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Shoplifting happens all the time, but some suspects took it to a new level at a Spring Hill Walmart.
Spring Hill Police Lt. Justin Whitwell said a string of shoplifting and vehicle burglaries got out of hand.
Last week two suspects attacked a loss prevention officer and got away.
Police said they punched the officer in the face twice. Now they worry these suspects could be out there doing worse things.
“These same people could be the ones breaking into cars,” said Whitwell. “So, they’re just bored. They’re out walking around, so I mean that’s more where the community comes together and keeps an eye out for everybody.
Whitwell said to contact a store worker or police if you see any suspicious activity.
