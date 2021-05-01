NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Basketball superstar LeBron is receiving some backlash from the LAPD Union after tweeting toward a police officer that works in Columbus, Ohio, warning that the officer is next to be held "accountable."
The Los Angeles Police Department Union recently responded to James' comments by asking the NBA to launch an investigation into the basketball player.
We formally ask that you conduct an investigation into Mr. James' social media post to determine if he violated any policies of the National Basketball Association, and if so, to hold Mr. James accountable for any violations of those policies. - LAPD Union
James' tweet has since been deleted but read: "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY," attached to a photo of officer Nicholas Reardon. James also included an hourglass emoji insinuating that the officer's time is up.
LAPD Detective Jamie McBride appeared on Fox News' "Ingraham Angle" where he claimed James' tweet would incite others to violence.
James has received mixed responses recently for his comments about law enforcement and their job performances. Many of which are from police officers around the country. Some praised King James for his words while others were critical of his opinions.
