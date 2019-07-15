LORETTO, TN (WSMV) - Loretto Police arrested a man for drug possession after catching him trying to flush the evidence.
Police say officers served a search warrant in the 100 block of First Avenue in Loretto. Inside the residence, they found a man attempting to flush methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia; he was unsuccessful.
The man, identified as Andy Perry, was arrested for possession for schedule II (meth) for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Police seized 12 grams of methamphetamine, 24 fluid ounces of liquid meth and several paraphernalia items.
Perry is being held at the Lawrence County Jail.
In a humorous Facebook Post, the Loretto Police Department voiced its concern for flushing drugs, stating that meth ducks, geese and other birds have been unintentionally created. Loretto Police also said drugs making it far enough down stream could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River in North Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.