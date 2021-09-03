NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Loretta Lynn is holding a concert to benefit the victims of the deadly flooding in Dickson and Humphreys Counties.
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs will perform at the county music legend's concert. The concert will be at Grand Ole Opry House on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event and live stream will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.
“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” Lynn said in a release on Friday. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”
The flood that devastated our area has been awful, but love is stronger. I’m so grateful for my friends who are answering my call for us to all pitch in and help every way we can. #hometownrising #loveisstronger @garthbrooks @trishayearwood @opry @CircleAllAccess pic.twitter.com/1Mcd2w4e0i— Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) September 3, 2021
Lynn's ranch foreman Wayne Spears died after he was swept away by floodwaters over the weekend.
In total, 20 people were killed in the catastrophic Humphreys County flooding. Cleanup efforts continue as well as the search for volunteers to have with the massive damage.
Tickets to the benefit concert go on sale at 10 a.m. The tickets, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis, start at $65. To get tickets, click here.
The concert will broadcast live on Circle Network at 7 p.m. in addition to live streaming on Circle All Access via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
