NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) –The life-size statue of County Music icon Loretta Lynn was debuted Tuesday outside the Ryman Auditorium. Loretta’s figure took its place next to Little Jimmie Dickens and Bill Monroe.
Tuesday’s unveiling was only days after the 60th anniversary of Loretta’s Grand Ole Opry debut, which at the time was live from The Ryman.
Lynn was unable to attend today's ceremony, but shared a few prepared words,
“I will never forget the morning Dolittle and I pulled in and parked in front of the Ryman Auditorium for the very first time. It was 1960 and I had a No. 14 Record on the charts called “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.” My dream, like thousands of other singers, was just to sing on the Grand Ole Opry. Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For many years I’ve stood on the stage of the Ryman and there’s no place like it. Now they’re unveiling this statue in my honor. It’s like I’m going to get to be there for many more years to come. It means so much to have the statue and to be a part of all of these wonderful artists. One day soon I’m gonna get to come up there and see it for myself. But for today I want to say thank you and I love each and every one of you for thinking of me.”
