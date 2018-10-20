NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Country music legend Loretta Lynn was hospitalized for an the stomach flu and now she' back at home and resting, according to a post on the singer's official Facebook page.
"I’ve watched the CMT show more than once now and am so proud of the amazing job all the girls did! I especially appreciated my sweet friend, Sissy and thought she just made the show!" Lynn posted on Facebook. "I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT. I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick. After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home. Love y’all, Loretta."
The singer, 86, has struggled with her health lately.
Earlier this year, she broke her hip. She also suffered a stroke in May 2017.
The original post about her hospitalization, posted by someone claiming to be Michael Lynn, is fake -- a real member of the Lynn family told News4.
Lynn missed the 2018 CMT Artists of Year event earlier this week where she was going to be honored as the Artist of a Lifetime.
Stay with News4 for updates.
