Loretta Lynn's 3,500 acre ranch has beautiful scenery, and an old country store.
Her grandson Ernest Lynn Junior lives there and has access to all of it.
"My grandmother bought this plantation home in 1963," said Lynn Jr.
There is one place he can't go: his daughter's school, Waverly Junior High School.
Lynn was banned after taking pictures of the school principal Andrew Daniels.
"He stood up in my face, came down at me like this, and said, 'you're not gonna take my picture,' like he was a WWE wrestler or something," said Lynn Jr.
Lynn admitted he was antagonizing Daniels.
"It's my right. I've took his picture for the last three years. He's always been the guy who says, 'don't take my picture,'" said Lynn Jr.
Still, he said the principal had no right to ban him.
He's since missed his daughter's last five home games and her award ceremony.
"She cried the whole way home. She doesn't like it. I've never missed a game," said Lynn Jr.
The principal hasn't returned our calls.
The director of schools didn't want to comment.
Meanwhile the sheriff said, "there have been other people who have caused problems. We have asked them to stay away from the property in the past and haven't had resistance."
"The sheriffs are acting like the principal's personal bouncers to settle a grudge. It's not right. Everyone will tell you it's not right," said Lynn Jr.
Lynn Jr. said he's already contacted attorneys and is considering taking legal action.
Meanwhile, the school board said they have decided to let Lynn Jr. on the property for his daughters graduation.
