FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - More money will be heading to Humphreys County to help with recovery efforts after the catastrophic flooding nearly two months ago. Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, put together a benefit concert in Franklin on Monday. The concert was called Heal Humphreys County.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty performed at the Franklin Theatre. They’re the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty.

“I know how giving the people are in Franklin. It’s such a sweet little town and I just wanted to bring it home,” Lynn said. Tayla Lynn was born and raised in Franklin. She now lives in Humphreys County.

20 people died after floodwaters hit the area in August. One of those people who did not survive was her grandmother's ranch foreman, Wayne Spears.

“When there is a natural disaster, you think somebody is going to come in there and clean it up and it’s going to be back to the way it was. People did come in, but there’s just not enough,” Lynn said.

Lynn wanted to put together a benefit concert to help the community she now calls home. She decided on the Franklin Theatre, which is a place that made an impact on her growing up. “Music heals. You’ve got to have music to sort of heal the soul,” Lynn said.

While she knows donations are not coming in like they were before, that's not stopping her from helping Humphreys County with a concert and planning for the future.

“We need to have another one in December and next year and the next year because it’s going to take that to bring this county back on its feet,” Lynn said.

Lynn said the proceeds will go directly to the people impacted by the flooding in Humphreys County.