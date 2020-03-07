NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country music superstar Loretta Lynn is lending a hand to those who lost their homes or have been displaced due to the tornadoes.
Lynn has asked her ranch/campground team to provide a 50 percent discount off of cabin reservations and a 75 percent discount off of RV and primitive camping spots.
According to her ranch’s Facebook page, the discounts will be available through March 29. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 931-296-7700.
