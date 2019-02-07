NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville is known for its hot chicken, but typically not for chicken running around downtown!
A hen caused quite a commotion in the north Gulch area on Thursday morning.
Phil Breedlove, who was in a nearby office building, caught the whole ruckus on camera.
In the videos, you can see the chicken getting chased near the intersection of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard and 12th Avenue North. The bird also blocked traffic along 11th Avenue North.
Eventually, after many attempts, officials were able to take the hen into custody. Click here to watch video taken by Owen Heuston of officers chasing the chicken.
Officer Frank Campbell eventually lured in the fowl with a Little Debbie's oatmeal cream pie.
An official with Metro Animal Control said they will keep the chicken until an animal rescue organization can claim it.
Of course, this isn't the first time an animal has caused a scene in Nashville. Last month, a coyote made its way into the Music City Center.
While the investigation into why the chicken crossed the road continues, there is no evidence of "fowl" play after Ofcr. Frank Campbell used an @LittleDebbie oatmeal cream pie to coax a feathered friend who was blocking traffic on 11th Ave. Metro Animal Care is rehoming the bird! pic.twitter.com/1FUZK9VaAY— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 7, 2019
Animal Control has now arrived on the scene. pic.twitter.com/6ztqGYVjKH— phil_breedlove (@phil_breedlove) February 7, 2019
The chicken escapes! pic.twitter.com/yP0TqC8ZqH— phil_breedlove (@phil_breedlove) February 7, 2019
The chicken has been captured. :-(Thank you #NashvilleHotChicken for an entertaining morning! pic.twitter.com/pYfVbxVq1F— phil_breedlove (@phil_breedlove) February 7, 2019
