NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville is known for its hot chicken, but typically not for chicken running around downtown!
A hen caused quite a commotion in a parking lot on Thursday morning.
Phil Breedlove, who was in a nearby office building, caught the whole ruckus on camera.
In the videos, you can see the chicken getting chased near the intersection of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard and 12th Avenue North.
Eventually, after many attempts, officials were able to take the hen into custody.
An official with Metro Animal Control said they will keep the animal until an rescue organization can claim it.
Animal Control has now arrived on the scene. pic.twitter.com/6ztqGYVjKH— phil_breedlove (@phil_breedlove) February 7, 2019
The chicken escapes! pic.twitter.com/yP0TqC8ZqH— phil_breedlove (@phil_breedlove) February 7, 2019
The chicken has been captured. :-(Thank you #NashvilleHotChicken for an entertaining morning! pic.twitter.com/pYfVbxVq1F— phil_breedlove (@phil_breedlove) February 7, 2019
