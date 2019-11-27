Groups who work with the Tennessee foster care system say there's a major struggle that just doesn't get the attention it deserves. The groups say older children have a vital need for families.
"Now serving guest number 372!" shouted Donna Neal, hurrying behind the counter at a Hendersonville McDonald's.
Orders were coming in for Big Macs, piping hot fries, and chocolate shakes. Neal was getting it all out fast.
"Thank you! Have a good day!" she shouted to one customer before moving to the next one. "Hey, how y'all doin? Y'all doin alright today?"
"Six piece nugget please! One basket of fries please!"
Taking this many orders, getting it right, keeping the customers fed and happy, there's a lot of responsibility.
That's what Neal teaches the many foster children she's taken over 15 years.
"I've lost track," she said. "Maybe 160?"
160 teens.
"I can be a great impact in their lives," said Neal.
Many of those teens have worked for Neal at McDonald's. The pace teaches them hard work and life skills. That includes teen Becca.
"I was in foster care when I was born," Becca said. "I've jumped from home to home. Things just didn't work out."
There are many stories like Becca's. Taking children of all ages into account, across Tennessee there are 4,555 children in the foster care system. Of that, 41% of them are teenagers.
Those numbers come from Youth Villages, where people like Brittany Farrar work to get children fostered and adopted.
"Over the age of eight, their likelihood of being adopted is around 20%," said Farrar. "We have a lot of young people who are aging out of the foster care system."
In fact, looking at the number of children in the system in Tennessee, about 1,000 of them will age out this year. These are troubling numbers for Youth Villages. Farrar said it's a big number of children to never have a complete family photo.
"These young people want a home," said Farrar. "They want someone who can provide stability and permanency for them. Older foster children are often there not for their own actions."
Instead, Farrar said something else is playing a major factor. She said since 2010, the number of mothers and fathers who have lost their parental rights has more than doubled with Tennessee's opioid crisis playing a significant role. She said those children who age out of foster care are at higher risk of poverty, homelessness, unemployment, addiction, relationship problems, and incarceration.
Knowing all that, Neal decided to change a life.
"She's part of our family," said Neal.
She's adopted Becca.
"When she told me she'd never met her family, she kinda touched my heart," said Neal.
"I was excited to hear I was accepted into college," said Becca with a smile.
"I really wanted to cry," said Neal. "I'm trying to be tough, not let my feelings show a lot, but I'm happy for her."
"She's the best thing that has happened," added Becca, referring to Neal.
"She's happy," said Neal. "I'm happy. We're family. I would say this to the parents out there, 'give back, because you might be able to save somebody's life.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.