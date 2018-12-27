If you’re still looking to score tickets to the big game on Sunday, beware of scammers.
Nissan Stadium should be a packed house for the Titans’ game Sunday night.
“We encourage people to come early and be as loud as they can,” Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Tennessee Titans, Stuart Spears said.
Some people hoping to get in on the action are taking to Facebook and Twitter looking to score a deal on tickets, but Spears says that can be risky.
“For a game of this magnitude there’s quite often an increase or surge in fraudulent tickets,” Spears said.
Spears recommends people by through verified sources like the Titans website or Ticket Network.
“It’s heartbreaking for us as an organization when someone’s at the gate having purchased a fraudulent ticket and there’s nothing we can do to assist them,” Spears said.
To cut down on that fraud, ticketing for the Titans went digital.
“Digital ticketing was launched this year and one of the primary purposes was to reduce, and come close to eliminate fraudulent tickets,” Spears said. “Because tickets are digital now instead of paper, there’s a better chance for us to monitor how those tickets are passed along.”
Spears says if you get a ticket that’s paper or printed odds are it’s not real.
"There's been a significant drop of the amount of issues at the gate since we've transitioned to digital ticketing,” Spears said.
If you already have a ticket or are a season ticket holder Spears warns about posting pictures with the ticket’s barcode online. Scammers have ways to duplicate barcodes and steal your ticket for the big game.
"We want all customers to have a fantastic experience at Nissan Stadium,” Spears said. "Sunday is going to be a big night for the Titans and the city of Nashville."
