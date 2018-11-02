NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We are now just a few weeks away from the holidays, and you may be wanting to earn some extra cash.
There are hundreds of jobs available for the holiday season right here in Nashville.
The jobs range from sales associates to delivery drivers. There's a lot to choose from.
TARGET
The company has more than 138 jobs available in the Nashville area. They're hiring for cashiers, logistic team members and many other positions. Their base pay starts at $10 and up per hour. The best part is that you get a 10 percent employee discount. Click here to apply.
AMAZON
Amazon has more than two dozen jobs available, including warehouse shoppers and delivery drivers. The base pay starts at $15 per hour. Click here to apply.
KOHL'S
The company has more than 30 jobs available in the area. Starting pay is $9 and goes up from there. Plus, you get a 15 percent discount. Click here to apply.
OLD NAVY
Old Navy is also looking for people to join their team. There are not a lot of open positions, but the benefits are great. You can get 50 percent off, not only at Gap but also at Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. Their starting pay is $9 an hour. Click here to apply.
FEDEX
The company is looking for delivery drivers. Starting pay is $17.10 an hour. Click here to apply.
UPS
The company is looking for driver helpers. This position does not involve driving the trucks but just assisting the drivers by helping get packages to their doors. Click here to apply.
