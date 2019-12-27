Some longtime bars and restaurants that helped define Nashville were lost in 2019. We're taking a look back at some of those mainstays.
The Gold Rush was on Elliston Place, the old Rock Block, for 45 years. Manager Frank Hall told us in February crowds on the Rock Block just dwindled, and the building owner was left with no other option but to close.
"It's nobody's fault," Hall told us between answering phone calls. "We tried everything we could try, but it just didn't work."
At nearby Centennial Park, there was another closing.
Katie Garner and her husband ran Hog Heaven for more than 30 years. Facing the rising costs and competition that comes with an It city, Garner said there just wasn't enough security to the 30-day leases of the business.
"My husband and I have been married for 32 years, we've had it for 30," said Garner. "It's been our life."
After more than 25 years on West End, the Tin Angel restaurant closed this year when the owners retired.
Not every closing was truly a goodbye.
Patty Myint opened the International Market by Belmont's campus 44 years ago. With its closing, her son made plans to open a new restaurant across Belmont Boulevard.
Finally, there was a place that went through building and name changes for 70 years on Music Row, Bobby's Idle Hour. A developer took the properties of five places on Music Row for a new mixed-use building, meaning Bobby's had to close in January. It didn't stay down for long. Weeks after closing, owner Josh Distad signed a contract to move the bar to a building right down the street on Music Square S.
No matter their story, the owners of these bars and restaurants told us again and again they were proud to be the faces behind the places people loved.
