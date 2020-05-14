NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With so many airlines currently offering low fares and discounts, News 4 looked into how the airline industry could change over the next six months from now and if it could affect your wallet.
Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson found out what steps you can take to protect your wallet when booking fights.
“I’m not going to plan anything until I know we’re in the clear or we’re definitely getting better,” Katelyn Doucoumes, who lives in Nashville with her husband and 2-year-old daughter, said.
Until then, Doucoumes said she worries about planning a trip that involves flying. While she loves to travel with her husband and 2-year-old little girl, she fears she could lose money booking a flight even six months from now, not knowing the future of coronavirus.
Airlines are currently offering tickets at a fraction of the price. Southwest sending passengers weekly emails with fares as low as $49 to encourage travel.
Typically, the escalators at Nashville International Airport are packed with people, but they were empty on Wednesday. Industry experts said if this trend continues, airlines could shut down completely.
“The airline industry has been through tough times,” Andy Borchers, who is a business professor at Lipscomb University, said.
But Borchers said nothings as bad as the current state of the airlines.
Borchers said he worries if people don’t start flying again soon, airlines could file for bankruptcy with some disappearing all together.
“Flights are still there, and the government has helped ensure flights continue. But passengers are simply not traveling,” Borchers said.
But if you want to book a trip for the fall, experts said do it. To avoid losing money, experts said to be flexible with your dates Many airlines have limited flights right now, which Borchers said will most likely continue the remainder of the year.
Experts said be sure to check the cancelation and change policies in advance. If something does happen, you can get travel credit or money back.
