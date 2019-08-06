NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In an announcement Tuesday, Walk Bike Nashville voiced concerns over the city seeing its most deadly first seven months of the year for people just walking.
"We're used to hearing about crashes and seeing them as numbers on a page," said Nora Kern of Walk Bike Nashville. "For us, it really is personal, and we wish more people in the city felt that way."
The numbers have been weighing heavily on Kern.
"Every year for the past decade has been getting worse than the year before, so that's been the trend, but this year already, we've had 15 people killed walking," she said. "This is likely to be the most deadly year ever for people walking in Nashville."
In a city of constant growth, Kern believes there's a way she can help.
With funding by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Walk Bike Nashville is taking part in a billboard campaign, social media push and radio ads.
The message is 'Look For Me.' The goal is to fight distracted driving and speeding and tell people to be extra careful at night.
Kern believes it's possible for the city to change direction and stop 2019 from becoming the most deadly year ever for people walking in Nashville.
"It's devastating, and it really is frustrating to feel we're not making a lot of progress on this," she said. "That's on all of us as drivers and on our leaders with the city and state to make sure we're safe."
