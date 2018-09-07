Mark Ford, a longtime employee at WSMV, died on Friday after an extended illness. He was 62.
Ford worked for WSMV for nearly 34 years producing commercials and special programs.
He helped launch Today in Nashville and directed many of the shows at News4.
He cared deeply about the station and the people who work here.
He also loved the Nashville Predators and directed their in-house programming since their first season.
A message from @PredsNHL on the passing of Day One employee Mark Ford. pic.twitter.com/Vp0mm1IOCp— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) September 8, 2018
He is survived by his wife, Ethel Ford; children, Adam Ford and Andrea (Kevin) Walls; grandchildren, Luke, Brady and Caroline; and his sister, Karen Ford.
Mark’s funeral will be held Monday.
