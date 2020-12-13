MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - David Picklesimer, a longtime teacher with Rutherford County Schools has passed away from COVID-19. He was a teacher at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.
The district released a statement earlier on Twitter.
We are very saddened to learn of passing of one of our educators, Mr. David Picklesimer, a well-respected & longtime teacher with Rutherford County Schools & Siegel High School. He touched many lives during his career and our thoughts and prayers are with his family & loved ones.— RC Schools (@rucoschools) December 13, 2020
