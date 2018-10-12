SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A longtime staple in Rutherford County is now closed for good, and gone with it is a history that spans decades.
Polynesian restaurant The Omni Hut served it's last meals Friday.
Eager customers showed up in droves for one last bite, many of which told News 4 that the restaurant had a special place in their hearts and in their lives.
"Well we're here for the last meal at the Omni Hut, I've been coming here since 1960."
For a lot of people, the restaurant was part of their family history. Customers tell us that they celebrated special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries at the Omni Hut.
"My father proposed to my mom here in 1969, so it's a special place."
It was a part of the community for 58 years.
