A bar and music venue had a story 45 years in the making.
The Gold Rush on Nashville's so-called 'Rock Block' has closed. It was sudden for a lot of long-time patrons and musicians.
"We were scheduled to play tonight!" laughed Janet Cox, sitting next to her husband Charles Cox.
Since 1980, the two have been playing gigs at special places with a listening audience. As of Tuesday, there was one less.
The phone rang constantly inside The Gold Rush. Manager Frank Hall darted in and out of rooms to answer the calls.
"If you're asking if we're open, we're not," he told one caller. "We're closed."
The Gold Rush is on Elliston Place in a section dubbed “The Rock Block.” A sign on the door now says in part, “Done everything we can do. It's sad.”
"I put my heart and soul into this place. Elliston Place used to be packed,” said Hall. “When we took it over, there were lines to get in. It dwindled. It changed. We only need 50 more people a day to make it work. We can't get them in."
Hall said the building owner was left with no option but to close. He said he's not sure what will become of the place, but he's heard there is interest in turning the spot into a boutique hotel.
"It's nobody's fault," said Hall. "We tried everything we could try, but it just didn't work. I know what the sales are. I know what the bills are. Everybody cares about the place. Problem is, they're not coming in. It's just a sign of the times. It's just old Nashville and there's not anything we can do about that. It's similar to Bobby's Idle Hour. Everybody loved that too. They couldn't stop what's going on."
"I'm gonna grab this phone," Hall said, running out of the room to catch another call. "Where were they last week?"
"I'm so afraid Nashville is going to turn into one of those high rise-cities that people are going to come to and say, 'Where's all the little original music joints?'" said Janet Cox. "Where are they?"
"It seems like they're targeting the most historical areas," added Charles Cox. "It's Rock Block, Music Row. If you tear it all down and you built on it, it's not Rock Block anymore."
Janet and Charles Cox said even though it's hard knowing they won't play a gig at The Gold Rush again, they understand.
"We're really going to miss The Gold Rush," said Janet Cox. "It was like sitting in your living room playing. That was a great place to play."
