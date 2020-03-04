You ring the bell at Dipsy Doodle Drive Inn when you're leaving happy. Debi Daniels will make sure you're not leaving her place hungry.
“We’re home of the giant cheeseburger and mile high pies,” she smiled.
Look around the Putnam County restaurant, and you'll see pictures of the longtime customers. Familiar faces are everything to Debi.
That's why it's so hard having her Dipsy Doodle next to where her customers' homes were destroyed in the path of a tornado.
“You have no idea," said Debi, referring to the homes around W. Broad Street. "You have no idea the way this place is."
The destruction has taken the lives of several of those familiar faces who walked through Debi's door.
“The worst part of this is all those little children," she said. "Their life was just beginning, y’know?”
There's hope here.
All around Wednesday, people chainsawed limbs and hauled debris into piles.
Debi is doing what she can too.
"Set it over there," she said, directing people walking in with jugs of water.
The Dipsy Doodle is a refuge to all the workers, a place to get some coffee, use a bathroom, grab an orange, candy bar, crackers, water, or whatever they need to be ready to return to work.
“Pray for Putnam County," said Debi. "Pray for these families who have lost their loved ones. They need prayers right now.”
