NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When he knocks on a door, Metro Nashville Police Department Chaplain James Duke has to deliver hard news and be there on what could be the worst day of someone's life.
"You know you're going to change their life forever, it's never going to be the same," said Duke. "I know I'm going to devastate a family."
What led him to this job was a day 20 years ago. Duke was a metro officer, responding to a call about a shoplifter at a business on N. Gallatin Pike. Duke said a woman rolled up her car window on his arm, trapping him. The woman began to drive.
"I'm holding my body with one arm, and the other arm, I'm working the steering wheel," said Duke. "She pointed out a car and said, 'I'm going to run you in that car.' I said, 'you're gonna kill me. You're gonna kill me.' I was able to turn the steering wheel to barely miss that car. My feel were just skipping."
Duke said he was a dragged a mile and a half in rush hour traffic until he wound up on N. Graycroft.
"I prayed, 'God, is this the way I'm supposed to die?'" Duke remembered. "I put my feet on the ground tight, shattered the window and fell back on the ground."
The woman was arrested while this moment led to a turning point for Duke. He became the Metro police chaplain, understanding in making death notifications, he had to allow people to grieve in the way they can.
"I have to meditate and be prayerful and get myself conditioned to be able to do that," said Duke. "None of them are routine, none of them are the same. The thing that remains the same is the compassion for the family member, that surviving family member."
After more than two decades as chaplain, Duke has retired. Though those days knocking on doors could often be so hard, he said he's grateful he was given the strength to be there for so many families.
"It's just a blessing, and I thank God he conditioned me to be able to do that job," said Duke.
