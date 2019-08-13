NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- George Plaster, known to Nashville sports radio fans for nearly 30 years, is without a job today, according to WSM radio.
Plaster reports he has parted ways after just one month with the radio station.News4 has reached out to WSM radio for comment.
He announced his departure via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Sorry to pass this long, but I have parted ways with WSM-AM. My intention is to begin a podcast with a target around Labor Day. Thanks to all of you who supported us.— George Plaster (@georgeplastertn) August 13, 2019
We received the following statement from Ryman Hospitality, owners of WSM radio:
"WSM has decided to end SportsNight with George Plaster. We are evaluating our options for this time slot, and in the meantime, we are looking forward to providing alternative programming for our listeners." – Ryman Hospitality Properties
George Plaster has been a highly recognizable voice and name in Nashville sports talk radio, along with spending time with Belmont University sports as associate athletics director.
Plaster, raised and educated in Nashville, attending Battleground Academy and Vanderbilt University, has been heard on WWTN, WGFX, and WPRT.
Most recently, he returned to the airwaves full time on WSM 650-AM July 15th, to launch a new weekday afternoon radio show. He had been hosting a single weekend program for the last year on WSM.
